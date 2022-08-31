Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) Stock Price Up 6.7%

Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 6.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $13.49 and last traded at $13.49. Approximately 1,876 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 127,159 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.64.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Cullinan Oncology in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Cullinan Oncology Trading Up 6.2 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.67 and its 200 day moving average is $12.56. The company has a market cap of $612.54 million, a P/E ratio of 5.69 and a beta of -0.21.

Cullinan Oncology ( NASDAQ:CGEM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.42 by ($1.65). Analysts anticipate that Cullinan Oncology, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

In other Cullinan Oncology news, insider Corrine Savill sold 5,042 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total transaction of $75,932.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 164,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,478,469.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Nadim Ahmed bought 8,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.40 per share, with a total value of $100,316.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,316. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Corrine Savill sold 5,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total transaction of $75,932.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 164,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,478,469.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 135,773 shares of company stock valued at $1,834,899. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 97.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 165,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 81,658 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in Cullinan Oncology by 72.3% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 818,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,494,000 after acquiring an additional 343,514 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cullinan Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $268,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Cullinan Oncology by 587.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 106,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 91,164 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Cullinan Oncology by 2,959.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 321,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,124,000 after acquiring an additional 311,169 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cullinan Oncology Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

