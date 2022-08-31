CubicFarm Systems (TSE:CUB) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.18

CubicFarm Systems Corp. (TSE:CUB – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.19, with a volume of 498477 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of CubicFarm Systems from C$0.70 to C$0.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of CubicFarm Systems from C$1.00 to C$0.85 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.74. The stock has a market cap of C$37.14 million and a PE ratio of -0.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.71.

CubicFarm Systems Corp. develops, manufactures, and sells cubic farming systems for farmers worldwide. The company offers CubicFarm System and CubicFarms' HydroGreen Grow System. Its systems help farmers to produce lettuce, basil, microgreens, nutraceutical ingredients, and animal feed. The company was formerly known as Forty Foot Farms Ltd.

