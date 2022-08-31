CT Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CTRRF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CTRRF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 262,500 shares, an increase of 8.0% from the July 31st total of 243,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,312.5 days.

CTRRF has been the subject of several research reports. National Bank Financial cut their price target on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Desjardins reduced their target price on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.50 to C$18.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

Shares of CTRRF traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.13. CT Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $12.02 and a 1 year high of $14.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.13 and its 200 day moving average is $13.48.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:CRT.UN) is an unincorporated, closed-end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties primarily located in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of over 350 properties totaling approximately 29 million square feet of GLA, consisting primarily of net leased single-tenant retail properties located across Canada.

