CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) Short Interest Update

CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, an increase of 15.8% from the July 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CSP news, insider Joseph R. Nerges purchased 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.30 per share, with a total value of $41,850.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 501,923 shares in the company, valued at $4,667,883.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Joseph R. Nerges acquired 5,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.30 per share, for a total transaction of $44,479.70. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 513,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,264,863.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joseph R. Nerges acquired 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.30 per share, for a total transaction of $41,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 501,923 shares in the company, valued at $4,667,883.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 19,220 shares of company stock valued at $170,086. Insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CSP

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of CSP by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CSP during the first quarter worth $80,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of CSP by 14.5% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 39,389 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of CSP by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 270,633 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.23% of the company’s stock.

CSP Stock Performance

CSP Cuts Dividend

NASDAQ:CSPI traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.96. 1,269 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,192. CSP has a twelve month low of $6.61 and a twelve month high of $9.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.01.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th. CSP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet upgraded CSP from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd.

CSP Company Profile

CSP Inc develops and markets IT integration solutions, security products, managed IT services, purpose built network adapters, and cluster computer systems for commercial and defense customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and High Performance Products. The Technology Solutions segment provides third-party computer hardware and software as a value added reseller to various customers in Web and infrastructure hosting, education, telecommunications, healthcare services, distribution, financial and professional services, and manufacturing industries.

