Cryptonovae Price Up 35.3% Over Last Week (YAE)

Cryptonovae (YAE) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 31st. During the last seven days, Cryptonovae has traded 35.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Cryptonovae has a total market cap of $1.84 million and $2,436.00 worth of Cryptonovae was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cryptonovae coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0299 or 0.00000149 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004962 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 85.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.53 or 0.00439281 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001636 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002241 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.60 or 0.00821684 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00015349 BTC.
Cryptonovae Coin Profile
Cryptonovae’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 61,357,865 coins. Cryptonovae’s official Twitter account is @Crypto_novae. The Reddit community for Cryptonovae is https://reddit.com/r/cryptonovae.
Cryptonovae Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Cryptonovae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cryptonovae and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.