Crypto 1 Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:DAOOW) Short Interest Update

Crypto 1 Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:DAOOW – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 187,700 shares, a growth of 12.9% from the July 31st total of 166,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.0 days.

Crypto 1 Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DAOOW traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.07. The company had a trading volume of 25,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,965. Crypto 1 Acquisition has a 52-week low of $0.06 and a 52-week high of $0.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Crypto 1 Acquisition in the first quarter worth $372,000. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new stake in Crypto 1 Acquisition in the first quarter worth $13,754,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Crypto 1 Acquisition in the first quarter worth $316,000. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in Crypto 1 Acquisition in the first quarter worth $293,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Crypto 1 Acquisition in the first quarter worth $151,000.

Crypto 1 Acquisition Company Profile

It intends to focus on the acquisition of a digital assets and cryptocurrency exchange, payment system, and/or related financial services company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Miami, Florida.

