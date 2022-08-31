CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.31-1.33 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.223-2.232 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.20 billion. CrowdStrike also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.31-$1.33 EPS.

CrowdStrike Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of CRWD traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $193.30. 6,831,634 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,498,646. The business has a fifty day moving average of $185.94 and a 200-day moving average of $186.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.86 billion, a PE ratio of -244.68 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. CrowdStrike has a 1-year low of $130.00 and a 1-year high of $298.48.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $487.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.35 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 14.50% and a negative net margin of 11.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity at CrowdStrike

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Guggenheim started coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $240.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Twenty-seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $251.21.

In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 71,528 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total transaction of $11,827,154.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 958,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,456,393.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 71,528 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total transaction of $11,827,154.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 958,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,456,393.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,713 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.03, for a total value of $1,437,906.39. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,584 shares in the company, valued at $30,626,927.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,782 shares of company stock valued at $17,581,741 in the last 90 days. 6.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at about $287,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at about $330,000. Finally, GM Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. 67.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.