CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target Raised to $236.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $232.00 to $236.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 22.09% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Twenty-six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.79.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

CrowdStrike Price Performance

CRWD stock opened at $193.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $185.94 and a 200-day moving average of $186.13. CrowdStrike has a 12-month low of $130.00 and a 12-month high of $298.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $44.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -244.68 and a beta of 1.28.

Insider Buying and Selling

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 14.50% and a negative net margin of 11.08%. The firm had revenue of $535.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 71,528 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total transaction of $11,827,154.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 958,309 shares in the company, valued at $158,456,393.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other CrowdStrike news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 11,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total value of $1,889,786.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 313,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,718,486.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 71,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total transaction of $11,827,154.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 958,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,456,393.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,782 shares of company stock worth $17,581,741 over the last quarter. 6.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 99.3% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 15,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after acquiring an additional 7,633 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 4.9% during the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 71.9% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 1.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,761,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,866,000 after purchasing an additional 32,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 238.3% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 180,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,431,000 after purchasing an additional 127,172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

About CrowdStrike

(Get Rating)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.