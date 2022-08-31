CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.31-1.33 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.223-2.232 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.20 billion. CrowdStrike also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.31-$1.33 EPS.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

NASDAQ CRWD traded up $1.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $193.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,831,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,498,646. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $185.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.13. The firm has a market cap of $44.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -244.68 and a beta of 1.28. CrowdStrike has a 52 week low of $130.00 and a 52 week high of $298.48.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.06. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 14.50% and a negative net margin of 11.08%. The company had revenue of $487.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRWD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $240.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Barclays increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded CrowdStrike from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Twenty-seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $251.21.

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.03, for a total value of $1,437,906.39. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,626,927.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.03, for a total value of $1,437,906.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,626,927.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 11,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total value of $1,889,786.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 313,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,718,486.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 103,782 shares of company stock valued at $17,581,741. 6.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 69.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,310,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,750,000 after purchasing an additional 945,703 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 30.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,379,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,284,000 after acquiring an additional 325,846 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,547,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,849,377,000 after acquiring an additional 244,613 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 110.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 382,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,790,000 after acquiring an additional 200,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 786.3% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 213,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,504,000 after acquiring an additional 189,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

