CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 14.50% and a negative net margin of 11.08%. The business had revenue of $535.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.44 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. CrowdStrike’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $193.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.13. CrowdStrike has a 12-month low of $130.00 and a 12-month high of $298.48. The company has a market capitalization of $44.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -244.68 and a beta of 1.28.
CRWD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen cut their price objective on CrowdStrike to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $257.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $215.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday. Twenty-six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.89.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter worth about $223,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the first quarter worth approximately $287,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 24.8% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Finally, GM Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 18.4% during the first quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.43% of the company’s stock.
CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.
