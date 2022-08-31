CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 14.50% and a negative net margin of 11.08%. The business had revenue of $535.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.44 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. CrowdStrike’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

CrowdStrike Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $193.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.13. CrowdStrike has a 12-month low of $130.00 and a 12-month high of $298.48. The company has a market capitalization of $44.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -244.68 and a beta of 1.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRWD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen cut their price objective on CrowdStrike to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $257.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $215.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday. Twenty-six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CrowdStrike

In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 71,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total value of $11,827,154.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 958,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,456,393.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other CrowdStrike news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 11,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total value of $1,889,786.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 313,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,718,486.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 71,528 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total value of $11,827,154.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 958,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,456,393.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 103,782 shares of company stock worth $17,581,741. Corporate insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter worth about $223,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the first quarter worth approximately $287,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 24.8% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Finally, GM Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 18.4% during the first quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

