CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Sold by Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC reduced its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 67.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 12,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,930,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,062,000. 67.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 71,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total transaction of $11,827,154.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 958,309 shares in the company, valued at $158,456,393.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 71,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total transaction of $11,827,154.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 958,309 shares in the company, valued at $158,456,393.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 12,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.52, for a total value of $2,426,893.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 180,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,144,131.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,782 shares of company stock worth $17,581,741 over the last quarter. 6.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CrowdStrike Trading Down 5.9 %

Several research firms recently weighed in on CRWD. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Mizuho raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday. Twenty-six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.86.

CrowdStrike stock traded down $11.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $181.91. The stock had a trading volume of 248,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,859,572. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.22 billion, a PE ratio of -230.82 and a beta of 1.28. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.00 and a twelve month high of $298.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $535.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.44 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 14.50% and a negative net margin of 11.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 58.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. Analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

