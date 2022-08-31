CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 981,300 shares, a growth of 14.7% from the July 31st total of 855,900 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 102,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.5 days.

In other news, Director Michael Kent Robinson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total transaction of $40,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 113,668 shares in the company, valued at $1,534,518. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other CrossFirst Bankshares news, Director Michael Kent Robinson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total value of $40,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 113,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,534,518. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lance Humphreys sold 14,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.61, for a total transaction of $220,444.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 137,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,144,720.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,622 shares of company stock worth $281,194 over the last 90 days. 8.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CFB. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth about $104,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth about $151,000. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth about $160,000. 51.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CFB opened at $13.27 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.14. The company has a market cap of $654.34 million, a P/E ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.16. CrossFirst Bankshares has a 1 year low of $11.81 and a 1 year high of $16.50.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. CrossFirst Bankshares had a net margin of 35.33% and a return on equity of 11.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CrossFirst Bankshares will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

CFB has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st.

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.

