Critical Review: PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) vs. Alvopetro Energy (OTCMKTS:ALVOF)

Alvopetro Energy (OTCMKTS:ALVOF – Get Rating) and PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Alvopetro Energy and PHX Minerals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alvopetro Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00 PHX Minerals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

Earnings & Valuation

Alvopetro Energy has a beta of 0.84, meaning that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PHX Minerals has a beta of 0.69, meaning that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Alvopetro Energy and PHX Minerals’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alvopetro Energy $34.98 million 4.90 $6.61 million $0.59 8.53 PHX Minerals $21.97 million 5.52 -$6.22 million $0.19 17.53

Alvopetro Energy has higher revenue and earnings than PHX Minerals. Alvopetro Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PHX Minerals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Alvopetro Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.8% of PHX Minerals shares are held by institutional investors. 3.9% of PHX Minerals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Alvopetro Energy and PHX Minerals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alvopetro Energy 43.96% 34.88% 25.75% PHX Minerals 18.71% 11.30% 7.71%

Dividends

Alvopetro Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.4%. PHX Minerals pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Alvopetro Energy pays out 54.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. PHX Minerals pays out 42.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. PHX Minerals has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Summary

Alvopetro Energy beats PHX Minerals on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alvopetro Energy

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons. As of December 31, 2021, it held interests in the Caburé and Murucututu natural gas assets; two exploration assets comprising Blocks 182 and the western portion of Block 183; and two oil fields, Bom Lugar and Mãe-da-lua, which include 22,166 acres in the Recôncavo basin onshore Brazil. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About PHX Minerals

PHX Minerals Inc. operates as a natural gas and oil mineral company in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Its principal properties are located in Oklahoma, Texas, Louisiana, North Dakota, and Arkansas. As of September 30, 2021, the company owned perpetual ownership of 251,600 net mineral acres; leased 18,298 net acres; and held working interests and royalty interests in 6,457 producing oil and natural gas wells, as well as had 277 wells in the process of being drilled or completed. It sells its products to various purchasers, including pipeline and marketing companies. The company was formerly known as Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. and changed its name to PHX Minerals Inc. in October 2020. PHX Minerals Inc. was founded in 1926 and is based in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

