Critical Contrast: Tiga Acquisition (NYSE:TINV) & Lizhi (NASDAQ:LIZI)

Lizhi (NASDAQ:LIZI – Get Rating) and Tiga Acquisition (NYSE:TINV – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Lizhi and Tiga Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lizhi 0 0 2 0 3.00 Tiga Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Lizhi currently has a consensus price target of $8.50, suggesting a potential upside of 792.95%. Given Lizhi’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Lizhi is more favorable than Tiga Acquisition.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lizhi $332.60 million 0.15 -$19.97 million $0.02 47.62 Tiga Acquisition N/A N/A $23.19 million N/A N/A

This table compares Lizhi and Tiga Acquisition’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Tiga Acquisition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Lizhi.

Profitability

This table compares Lizhi and Tiga Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lizhi 0.32% 2.59% 1.07% Tiga Acquisition N/A -36.88% 4.45%

Risk and Volatility

Lizhi has a beta of 1.18, suggesting that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tiga Acquisition has a beta of -0.03, suggesting that its share price is 103% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.1% of Lizhi shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.5% of Tiga Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 25.2% of Lizhi shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Lizhi beats Tiga Acquisition on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lizhi

LIZHI INC. operates an audio entertainment and social networking platform in the People's Republic of China. It provides podcasts, live streaming, and audio entertainment products. The company offers Lizhi app, an audio entertainment platform that offers interactive audio experience, as well as audio entertainment content, such as social, talk show, music, ACG, and audio book content; Tiya App, an audio-based social networking product; and LIZHI Podcast, a podcast app to provide curated podcast content. LIZHI INC. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

About Tiga Acquisition

Tiga Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Singapore.

