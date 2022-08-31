CRH (NYSE:CRH) Sees Strong Trading Volume

CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 32,234 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 428,819 shares.The stock last traded at $37.31 and had previously closed at $37.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on CRH. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of CRH from €56.00 ($57.14) to €46.00 ($46.94) in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of CRH from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.75.

CRH Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.76 and its 200 day moving average is $39.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

CRH Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CRH

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.1%. This is a boost from CRH’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in CRH in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in CRH in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in CRH by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 651 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in CRH in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in CRH in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. 5.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRH Company Profile

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates in three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, blocks and kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; and glass and glazing products, including architectural glass, custom-engineered curtain and window walls, architectural windows, storefront systems, doors, skylights, and architectural hardware.

