Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) Short Interest Update

Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,660,000 shares, an increase of 17.0% from the July 31st total of 5,690,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 575,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.6 days.

Institutional Trading of Crestwood Equity Partners

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Crestwood Equity Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Crestwood Equity Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Crestwood Equity Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co increased its position in Crestwood Equity Partners by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 2,333 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.75.

Crestwood Equity Partners Stock Performance

Shares of CEQP stock opened at $26.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -192.14 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.21. Crestwood Equity Partners has a 52 week low of $22.88 and a 52 week high of $32.96.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The pipeline company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Crestwood Equity Partners had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 7.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.49) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Crestwood Equity Partners will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Crestwood Equity Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.655 per share. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. Crestwood Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,871.43%.

About Crestwood Equity Partners

Crestwood Equity Partners LP develops, acquires, owns, controls, and operates assets and operations in the energy midstream sector in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing North; Gathering and Processing South; and Storage and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing North segment offers natural gas, crude oil, and produced water gathering, compression, treating, processing, and disposal services to producers in the Williston Basin and Powder River Basin.

