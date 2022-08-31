Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) Short Interest Update

Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 454,600 shares, an increase of 23.4% from the July 31st total of 368,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 334,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Credicorp Price Performance

Credicorp stock traded down $1.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $128.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 203,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,469. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $127.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.66. Credicorp has a 12 month low of $102.22 and a 12 month high of $182.11. The company has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $151.32 to $142.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Credicorp

Credicorp Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BAP. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in Credicorp by 828.0% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,140,583 shares of the bank’s stock worth $136,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,670 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Credicorp by 3,308.8% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 962,734 shares of the bank’s stock worth $117,521,000 after purchasing an additional 934,491 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Credicorp by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,896,911 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $353,628,000 after acquiring an additional 834,740 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Credicorp by 100.5% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,284,124 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $220,703,000 after acquiring an additional 643,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Credicorp by 139.8% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,076,909 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $185,088,000 after acquiring an additional 627,877 shares in the last quarter.

Credicorp Ltd., a financial service holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. The company's Universal Banking segment offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

