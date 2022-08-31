Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) Short Interest Update

Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 454,600 shares, an increase of 23.4% from the July 31st total of 368,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 334,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.
Credicorp stock traded down $1.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $128.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 203,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,469. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $127.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.66. Credicorp has a 12 month low of $102.22 and a 12 month high of $182.11. The company has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.91.
Separately, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $151.32 to $142.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th.
Credicorp Ltd., a financial service holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. The company's Universal Banking segment offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.
