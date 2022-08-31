Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 69,600 shares, a decline of 16.4% from the July 31st total of 83,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 114,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CREX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on Creative Realities in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.25 price target on the stock. Taglich Brothers reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Creative Realities in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Donald A. Harris acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.64 per share, with a total value of $32,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 407,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,862.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Creative Realities

Creative Realities Stock Performance

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Creative Realities in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Creative Realities by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 211,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 38,862 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Creative Realities by 108.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 114,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 59,542 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of Creative Realities by 150.8% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 125,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 75,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Creative Realities by 152.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 133,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 80,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.81% of the company’s stock.

Creative Realities stock traded up $0.00 on Wednesday, reaching $0.66. 59 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,947. The stock has a market cap of $14.42 million, a PE ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 3.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Creative Realities has a twelve month low of $0.55 and a twelve month high of $3.59.

Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.15. Creative Realities had a net margin of 5.34% and a negative return on equity of 4.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Creative Realities will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

About Creative Realities

Creative Realities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital marketing technology and solutions to retail companies, individual retail brands, enterprises, and organizations in the United States and internationally. Its technology and solutions include digital merchandising systems and omni-channel customer engagement systems; interactive digital shopping assistants; advisors and kiosks; and other interactive marketing technologies, such as mobile, social media, point-of-sale transactions, beaconing, and Web-based media that enables its customers to engage with their consumers.

