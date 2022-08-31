Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 437,300 shares, a decline of 11.8% from the July 31st total of 496,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 143,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days. Currently, 4.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVLG traded down $0.77 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.12. The stock had a trading volume of 107,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,813. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $406.42 million, a P/E ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.42. Covenant Logistics Group has a fifty-two week low of $17.23 and a fifty-two week high of $34.80.

Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.32. Covenant Logistics Group had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 24.00%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Covenant Logistics Group will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is a positive change from Covenant Logistics Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Covenant Logistics Group’s dividend payout ratio is 5.10%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Covenant Logistics Group to $31.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Covenant Logistics Group to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Covenant Logistics Group in a report on Friday, May 20th.

In related news, EVP Samuel F. Hough sold 42,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total transaction of $1,419,363.98. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,086,458.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Robert E. Bosworth sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.41, for a total transaction of $334,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 69,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,334,256.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Samuel F. Hough sold 42,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total transaction of $1,419,363.98. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,086,458.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Covenant Logistics Group during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Covenant Logistics Group during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Covenant Logistics Group during the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Covenant Logistics Group by 57.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 2,514 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Covenant Logistics Group during the second quarter worth approximately $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.17% of the company’s stock.

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Expedited, Dedicated, Managed Freight, and Warehousing. The Expedited segment primarily provides truckload services with high service freight and delivery standards, such as 1,000 miles in 22 hours or 15-minute delivery windows.

