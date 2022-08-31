COVA 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1,719.00 (COVA)

COVA (COVA) traded 76.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. One COVA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, COVA has traded 86% lower against the U.S. dollar. COVA has a market capitalization of $103,748.82 and approximately $1,719.00 worth of COVA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get COVA alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004915 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,346.04 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005016 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004080 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004917 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002513 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.52 or 0.00135241 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00033323 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.41 or 0.00080664 BTC.

About COVA

COVA (COVA) is a coin. COVA’s total supply is 6,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,496,011,000 coins. The Reddit community for COVA is /r/Covalent_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for COVA is covalent.ai. COVA’s official Twitter account is @covatoken. COVA’s official message board is medium.com/@covatoken.

Buying and Selling COVA

According to CryptoCompare, “Covalent is a new addition to the Internet protocol suite that specifies and enforces how data should be used. Under the Covalent protocol, data carries a “smart policy”. Whereas a usual data usage policy is expressed in natural language and is only enforceable by law, a “smart policy” is specified in programming language and is enforceable by code. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as COVA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade COVA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase COVA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for COVA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for COVA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.