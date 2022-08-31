Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE) Short Interest Down 22.1% in August

Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,090,000 shares, a decline of 22.1% from the July 31st total of 1,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 281,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days. Currently, 4.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Couchbase from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Couchbase in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.38.

Couchbase Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:BASE traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.41. 197,337 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 391,293. Couchbase has a one year low of $11.68 and a one year high of $52.26. The company has a market capitalization of $731.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Couchbase

Couchbase ( NASDAQ:BASE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.02. Couchbase had a negative return on equity of 33.71% and a negative net margin of 48.65%. The company had revenue of $34.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.62 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Couchbase will post -1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BASE. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Couchbase during the fourth quarter valued at about $181,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Couchbase by 102.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 3,484 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Couchbase by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 90,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after buying an additional 5,031 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Couchbase in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,774,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in Couchbase during the fourth quarter worth about $597,000. 64.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Couchbase Company Profile

Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications worldwide. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++, that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions; and Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments.

Further Reading

