Cosmos (ATOM) Price Reaches $11.84 on Major Exchanges

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. In the last week, Cosmos has traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Cosmos has a total market capitalization of $3.39 billion and approximately $346.10 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cosmos coin can now be bought for approximately $11.84 or 0.00059175 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,996.96 or 0.99923414 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005011 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001272 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001738 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00024338 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000050 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004987 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001248 BTC.

About Cosmos

Cosmos (ATOM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos. The Reddit community for Cosmos is /r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network.

Cosmos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cosmos is a network of many independent blockchains, called zones. The zones are powered by Tendermint Core, which provides a high-performance, consistent, secure PBFT-like consensus engine, where strict fork-accountability guarantees hold over the behaviour of malicious actors. Tendermint Core’s BFT consensus algorithm is well suited for scaling public proof-of-stake blockchains. The first zone on Cosmos is called the Cosmos Hub. The Cosmos Hub is a multi-asset proof-of-stake cryptocurrency with a simple governance mechanism which enables the network to adapt and upgrade. In addition, the Cosmos Hub can be extended by connecting other zones. The hub and zones of the Cosmos network communicate with each other via an inter-blockchain communication (IBC) protocol, a kind of virtual UDP or TCP for blockchains. Tokens can be transferred from one zone to another securely and quickly without the need for exchange liquidity between zones. Instead, all inter-zone token transfers go through the Cosmos Hub, which keeps track of the total amount of tokens held by each zone. The hub isolates each zone from the failure of other zones. Because anyone can connect a new zone to the Cosmos Hub, zones allow for future-compatibility with new blockchain innovations. The supply won’t be limited as the project plans to introduce a yearly inflatory model. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

