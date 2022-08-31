Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE:CAAP) Short Interest Down 9.8% in August

Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE:CAAP – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,060,000 shares, a drop of 9.8% from the July 31st total of 4,500,000 shares. Approximately 12.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 60.5 days.

Corporación América Airports Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CAAP traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.65. The stock had a trading volume of 77,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,571. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.86. Corporación América Airports has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $6.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Get Corporación América Airports alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corporación América Airports

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAAP. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Corporación América Airports in the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corporación América Airports in the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new position in Corporación América Airports during the second quarter worth about $69,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Corporación América Airports by 12.3% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 81,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 8,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Corporación América Airports by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 109,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 12,149 shares in the last quarter.

About Corporación América Airports

Corporación América Airports SA, through its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and operates airport concessions. It operates 53 airports in Latin America, Europe, and Eurasia. The company was formerly known as A.C.I. Airports International S.à r.l. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Luxembourg City, Luxembourg.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Corporación América Airports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporación América Airports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.