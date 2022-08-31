Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $12.72-$12.87 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $13.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.29 billion-$3.31 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.29 billion. Cooper Companies also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $3.05-$3.20 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on COO. Stephens cut their price objective on Cooper Companies from $500.00 to $460.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Cooper Companies from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Cooper Companies from $414.00 to $408.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Cooper Companies from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Cooper Companies from $392.00 to $375.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cooper Companies presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $423.78.

NYSE:COO traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $287.44. 536,812 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 324,705. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $315.34 and its 200-day moving average is $354.63. Cooper Companies has a 12-month low of $284.01 and a 12-month high of $463.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.90.

Cooper Companies ( NYSE:COO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by ($0.17). Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 30.20%. The business had revenue of $829.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cooper Companies will post 13.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 26th. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.32%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Cooper Companies by 90.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 308,790 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $96,688,000 after purchasing an additional 146,644 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Cooper Companies by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,368,727 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,241,927,000 after purchasing an additional 70,640 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its position in Cooper Companies by 44.7% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 86,652 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $36,185,000 after purchasing an additional 26,775 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Cooper Companies by 63.0% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 63,703 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $26,602,000 after purchasing an additional 24,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Cooper Companies by 14.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 148,821 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $62,145,000 after purchasing an additional 18,903 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

