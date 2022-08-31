ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Bought by Delta Asset Management LLC TN

Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 597.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,650 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 46.5% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,224 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 76.7% during the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 27,710 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,328,000 after acquiring an additional 12,028 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 63.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 42,067 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,207,000 after acquiring an additional 16,396 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6.8% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,699 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $6,070,000 after acquiring an additional 3,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 21.0% during the first quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 9,089 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips

In other news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total transaction of $70,895,729.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,396,511.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

COP has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Societe Generale lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.89.

Shares of NYSE COP traded down $1.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $109.49. 69,578 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,375,659. The company has a market cap of $141.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.38. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $54.42 and a 1 year high of $124.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.04). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 31.24% and a net margin of 23.10%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 15.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.19%.

ConocoPhillips Profile



ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Featured Stories

