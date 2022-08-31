Connectome Tops 1-Day Volume of $266,472.00 (CNTM)

Connectome (CNTM) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 31st. Connectome has a market capitalization of $250,063.50 and approximately $266,472.00 worth of Connectome was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Connectome has traded 17.6% higher against the US dollar. One Connectome coin can currently be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00001028 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004976 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20,099.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005084 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00004099 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004972 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002544 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.86 or 0.00133634 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00033125 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.50 or 0.00082082 BTC.

Connectome Coin Profile

CNTM is a coin. It launched on May 7th, 2019. Connectome’s total supply is 1,213,183 coins and its circulating supply is 1,210,675 coins. Connectome’s official website is connectome.to. Connectome’s official Twitter account is @Connectome_to and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Connectome Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Connectome is a technology platform to realize human-like AI assistant, “Virtual Human Agent” (VHA) that can respond to users not only through speech but also via eye contact and facial expressions. Connectome’s VHA combines cutting-edge technologies such as Machine Learning, AI, Blockchain, AR/VR, Robotics and IoT. Through the synergy of such technologies, it will function like a virtual human being that can recognize emotions and has a memory, as well as being highly secure due to decentralized data management built on blockchain technology. The initial VHA is named “Rachel”. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Connectome directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Connectome should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Connectome using one of the exchanges listed above.

