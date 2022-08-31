CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) Short Interest Down 10.6% in August

CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,350,000 shares, a drop of 10.6% from the July 31st total of 2,630,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 486,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on CNMD shares. TheStreet lowered CONMED from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on CONMED from $155.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on CONMED from $160.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded CONMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of CONMED from $160.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.33.

CONMED Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE CNMD traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $89.37. The stock had a trading volume of 12,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,607. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $99.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.43. CONMED has a 52-week low of $87.24 and a 52-week high of $159.11.

CONMED Dividend Announcement

CONMED ( NYSE:CNMD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.76. CONMED had a positive return on equity of 13.94% and a negative net margin of 10.93%. The business had revenue of $277.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.78 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that CONMED will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -20.20%.

Insider Activity at CONMED

In other news, CFO Todd W. Garner sold 2,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.79, for a total value of $265,640.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Todd W. Garner sold 2,662 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.79, for a total transaction of $265,640.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Stanley W. Peters III sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.90, for a total transaction of $756,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 63 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,356.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNMD. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CONMED by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its position in CONMED by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 344,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,838,000 after purchasing an additional 30,798 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CONMED by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 2,791 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of CONMED by 981.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 25,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,587,000 after buying an additional 22,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of CONMED by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period.

CONMED Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and PopLok Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide unique clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

