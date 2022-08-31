Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) Short Interest Down 12.1% in August

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,380,000 shares, a drop of 12.1% from the July 31st total of 15,220,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,830,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days. Currently, 10.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CFLT shares. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Confluent from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Confluent from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Confluent in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Confluent from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Confluent to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.64.

Confluent stock opened at $27.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 5.83 and a quick ratio of 5.83. Confluent has a one year low of $16.48 and a one year high of $94.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of -16.84 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.30 and its 200 day moving average is $30.62.

In related news, major shareholder An-Yen Hu sold 24,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.85, for a total value of $757,213.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 180,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,558,244.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, major shareholder Peter H. Fenton sold 191,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total value of $5,807,529.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 987,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,015,534.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder An-Yen Hu sold 24,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.85, for a total value of $757,213.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 180,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,558,244.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 232,270 shares of company stock worth $7,122,179. 27.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Confluent by 215.4% in the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 4,398,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,347,000 after acquiring an additional 3,003,928 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Confluent by 96.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,063,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,593,000 after acquiring an additional 2,488,471 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Confluent by 43.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,971,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,833,000 after acquiring an additional 2,398,212 shares during the period. Altimeter Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Confluent by 79.9% in the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 5,306,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,575,000 after acquiring an additional 2,356,700 shares during the period. Finally, Growth Interface Management LLC bought a new position in Confluent in the first quarter valued at about $58,220,000. 40.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.

