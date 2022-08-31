Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 562,200 shares, a decrease of 13.4% from the July 31st total of 649,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 243,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barrington Research reduced their target price on shares of Concentrix from $202.00 to $183.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th.

Concentrix Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CNXC traded down $2.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $125.30. 1,947 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 209,679. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.45. Concentrix has a fifty-two week low of $121.60 and a fifty-two week high of $208.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Concentrix Dividend Announcement

Concentrix ( NASDAQ:CNXC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 27th. The company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.12. Concentrix had a return on equity of 20.87% and a net margin of 7.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Concentrix will post 11.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.55%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Dennis Polk sold 10,000 shares of Concentrix stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.29, for a total transaction of $1,332,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,282 shares in the company, valued at $2,436,807.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Star Developments Ltd Silver sold 524,691 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $65,586,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,415,535 shares in the company, valued at $551,941,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 549,596 shares of company stock valued at $68,915,729. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNXC. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Concentrix in the second quarter valued at approximately $538,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Concentrix by 304.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 4,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 3,666 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 213.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 7,212 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Concentrix by 4.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 162,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,075,000 after purchasing an additional 6,673 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in Concentrix by 4.5% in the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Concentrix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

Featured Articles

