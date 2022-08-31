COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) Shares Gap Up to $15.60

COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.60, but opened at $16.14. COMPASS Pathways shares last traded at $16.06, with a volume of 406 shares traded.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CMPS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of COMPASS Pathways from $58.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of COMPASS Pathways from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.33.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.78 and its 200 day moving average is $12.46. The company has a market capitalization of $701.58 million, a PE ratio of -8.29 and a beta of 2.54.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in COMPASS Pathways by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 171,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 57,835 shares during the last quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC lifted its stake in COMPASS Pathways by 110.0% during the 4th quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC now owns 210,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,641,000 after acquiring an additional 110,000 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. lifted its stake in COMPASS Pathways by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 30,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 14,592 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its stake in COMPASS Pathways by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 52,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 18,620 shares during the period. Finally, Oasis Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in COMPASS Pathways by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Oasis Management Co Ltd. now owns 207,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,595,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. 16.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin therapy that has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of treatment-resistant depression; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder.

