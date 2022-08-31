COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) Shares Gap Up to $15.60

COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.60, but opened at $16.14. COMPASS Pathways shares last traded at $16.06, with a volume of 406 shares traded.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts recently commented on CMPS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of COMPASS Pathways from $58.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of COMPASS Pathways from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.33.
COMPASS Pathways Stock Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.78 and its 200 day moving average is $12.46. The company has a market capitalization of $701.58 million, a PE ratio of -8.29 and a beta of 2.54.
Institutional Trading of COMPASS Pathways
About COMPASS Pathways
COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin therapy that has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of treatment-resistant depression; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on COMPASS Pathways (CMPS)
- Will The Institutions Buy The Dip In Ambarella Stock?
- PVH Corporation Is On Track For Capital Returns
- Can Pinterest Rally On Support From Big Investor With Conviction?
- Chargepoint Rallies, Despite Weaker Earnings
- Is Cadence Close To A Cup-With-High-Handle Breakout?
Receive News & Ratings for COMPASS Pathways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COMPASS Pathways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.