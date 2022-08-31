Comparing OppFi (OPFI) and Its Peers

OppFi (NYSE:OPFI – Get Rating) is one of 78 publicly-traded companies in the “Nondepository credit institutions” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare OppFi to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

OppFi has a beta of 0.21, suggesting that its stock price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OppFi’s rivals have a beta of 8.04, suggesting that their average stock price is 704% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares OppFi and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio OppFi $350.57 million $25.55 million 1.32 OppFi Competitors $4.18 billion $809.62 million 2.62

Analyst Ratings

OppFi’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than OppFi. OppFi is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for OppFi and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OppFi 0 1 2 0 2.67 OppFi Competitors 240 1239 1744 51 2.49

OppFi currently has a consensus target price of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 45.45%. As a group, “Nondepository credit institutions” companies have a potential upside of 70.77%. Given OppFi’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe OppFi has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.6% of OppFi shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.2% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are held by institutional investors. 88.7% of OppFi shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.4% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares OppFi and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OppFi 7.59% 20.16% 6.13% OppFi Competitors -34.46% 19.50% 1.85%

Summary

OppFi rivals beat OppFi on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About OppFi

OppFi Inc. operates a financial technology platform that allows banks to offer lending products. Its platform facilitates the OppLoan, an installment loan product; SalaryTap, a payroll deduction secured installment loan product; and OppFi Card, a credit card product. The company is based in Chicago, Illinois.

