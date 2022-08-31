Comparing BT Brands (BTBD) and The Competition

BT Brands (NASDAQ:BTBD – Get Rating) is one of 71 publicly-traded companies in the “Eating places” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare BT Brands to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BT Brands and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get BT Brands alerts:

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio BT Brands $8.45 million $610,000.00 36.50 BT Brands Competitors $1.85 billion $220.14 million 9.65

BT Brands’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than BT Brands. BT Brands is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BT Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A BT Brands Competitors 484 3960 5208 200 2.52

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for BT Brands and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

As a group, “Eating places” companies have a potential upside of 20.49%. Given BT Brands’ rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe BT Brands has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares BT Brands and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BT Brands 2.15% 3.17% 2.03% BT Brands Competitors 1.09% -54.35% 1.94%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of BT Brands shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.6% of shares of all “Eating places” companies are held by institutional investors. 15.9% of shares of all “Eating places” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

BT Brands rivals beat BT Brands on 5 of the 9 factors compared.

About BT Brands

(Get Rating)

BT Brands, Inc. owns and operates fast-food restaurants in the north central region of United States. The company operates nine Burger Time restaurants located in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and a Dairy Queen franchise in Ham Lake, Minnesota. Its Burger Time restaurants provide various burgers and other food products, such as chicken sandwiches, pulled pork sandwiches, side dishes, and soft drinks; and Dairy Queen restaurant offers burgers, chicken, sides, ice cream and other desserts, and various beverages. The company was founded in 1987 and is based in West Fargo, North Dakota.

Receive News & Ratings for BT Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BT Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.