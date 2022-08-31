CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) Short Interest Update

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,210,000 shares, a decrease of 13.6% from the July 31st total of 11,820,000 shares. Approximately 5.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,720,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on CommScope from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on CommScope from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on CommScope from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on CommScope from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut CommScope from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CommScope has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.67.

In other CommScope news, CFO Kyle David Lorentzen bought 17,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.11 per share, for a total transaction of $145,063.57. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 209,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,698,217.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Charles L. Treadway acquired 59,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.34 per share, for a total transaction of $499,791.18. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,212,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,110,598.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kyle David Lorentzen acquired 17,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.11 per share, for a total transaction of $145,063.57. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 209,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,698,217.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 140,890 shares of company stock worth $1,290,176 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CommScope during the second quarter worth $38,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in CommScope by 27.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,353 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in CommScope by 124.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,356 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,524 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CommScope during the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in CommScope by 25.9% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 7,082 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. 90.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ COMM traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.15. The stock had a trading volume of 115,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,815,774. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.87. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.82, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.87. CommScope has a twelve month low of $5.56 and a twelve month high of $16.19.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. CommScope had a negative return on equity of 105.05% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that CommScope will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), Venue and Campus Networks (VCN), and Home Networks (Home). The Broadband segment provides converged cable access platforms, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market.

