Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lowered its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 46.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 279,167 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 242,116 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Comcast were worth $13,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,004,947 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $8,958,989,000 after acquiring an additional 4,198,673 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 156,125,921 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $7,857,828,000 after acquiring an additional 12,642,202 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 84,666,165 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,261,248,000 after acquiring an additional 958,091 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 79,539,982 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,992,896,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575,372 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,507,025,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered shares of Comcast to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.17.

Comcast Price Performance

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.51 on Wednesday, reaching $36.23. The stock had a trading volume of 156,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,178,798. The company has a market capitalization of $159.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.91. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $35.61 and a 1-year high of $61.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.78.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $30.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.72 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 35.29%.

About Comcast

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.