Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK) Short Interest Down 16.8% in August

Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 940,700 shares, a decrease of 16.8% from the July 31st total of 1,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 151,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.2 days. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of CLBK traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $21.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,535. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06 and a beta of 0.30. Columbia Financial has a 12-month low of $17.10 and a 12-month high of $22.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. The company had revenue of $74.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.20 million. Columbia Financial had a net margin of 28.56% and a return on equity of 8.64%. Research analysts expect that Columbia Financial will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Piper Sandler downgraded Columbia Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLBK. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Columbia Financial by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 1,959 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Financial by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 376,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,858,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Columbia Financial by 388.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 225,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,708,000 after purchasing an additional 179,521 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Columbia Financial by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 832,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,358,000 after purchasing an additional 18,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Columbia Financial by 151.9% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 14,890 shares in the last quarter. 13.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Columbia Financial, Inc, a bank holding company, provides financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as individual and commercial checking accounts; interest bearing demand accounts comprising interest earning checking accounts and municipal accounts; and savings and club accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

