Color Platform Price Up 0% Over Last Week (CLR)

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 30th. Color Platform has a market cap of $212,722.36 and $2.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Color Platform has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Color Platform coin can now be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Color Platform alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20,219.82 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $116.23 or 0.00574850 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $52.69 or 0.00260570 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001132 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005058 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00017105 BTC.

ICC (ICC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.

About Color Platform

Color Platform is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 coins. The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark and its Facebook page is accessible here. Color Platform’s official website is color-platform.org/~colors/en. The official message board for Color Platform is medium.com/colorsorg.

Color Platform Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “There are many changes over Bitcoin which makes it not just another clone, one which includes using SHA3 instead of SHA2 or Scrypt. If compared to BTC, some significant changes have been done to basic system parameters. Transaction speed has increased by reducing the block generation rate down to 4 minutes and a total of 26 Million will be mined. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Color Platform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Color Platform should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Color Platform using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Color Platform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Color Platform and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.