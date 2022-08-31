CoinEx Token (CET) Price Up 2.9% This Week

CoinEx Token (CET) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 31st. In the last seven days, CoinEx Token has traded 2.9% higher against the dollar. One CoinEx Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.0396 or 0.00000197 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CoinEx Token has a total market cap of $28.07 million and $344,322.00 worth of CoinEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004977 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20,097.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004157 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005084 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004972 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002544 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.83 or 0.00133496 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00033073 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 27.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00021894 BTC.

CoinEx Token Profile

CoinEx Token (CET) is a coin. It was first traded on March 22nd, 2018. CoinEx Token’s total supply is 3,830,645,898 coins and its circulating supply is 708,633,582 coins. CoinEx Token’s official website is www.coinex.org. CoinEx Token’s official Twitter account is @coinexcom and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CoinEx Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Issued in January 2018,CoinEx Token(CET)is the native token of CoinEx Chain. CoinEx Chain presents a public chain dedicated for the decentralized exchange (DEX) with the mainnet launched in November 2019 officially. CoinEx Chain aims to create a decentralized trading system (CoinEx DEX) which is governed by the community and operated with transparent trading rules and allows the users to control their own assets. Also, It will innovatively develop an enriched ecosystem with three public chains DEX Chain, Smart Chain, and Privacy Chain, three of which parallel each other. These three chains focus on trading, smart contracts, and privacy respectively to create a decentralized public chain ecosystem. “

