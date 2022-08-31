Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Codorus Valley Bancorp Stock Down 0.3 %

CVLY stock opened at $20.20 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $192.71 million, a PE ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.33. Codorus Valley Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $20.03 and a fifty-two week high of $24.48.

Insider Activity

Codorus Valley Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CVLY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $21.65 million for the quarter. Codorus Valley Bancorp had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 6.63%.

In other news, SVP Scott R. Campagna sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $25,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,830. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Codorus Valley Bancorp news, Director Scott V. Fainor acquired 1,650 shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.35 per share, for a total transaction of $33,577.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,715. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott R. Campagna sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $25,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,830. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 6,907 shares of company stock worth $148,643 and sold 4,578 shares worth $101,047. Insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVLY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 51.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in Codorus Valley Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new position in Codorus Valley Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 29,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 8,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salzhauer Michael raised its position in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 23.8% during the first quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 29,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. 53.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Codorus Valley Bancorp

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the PeoplesBank that provides community banking services. The company accepts demand, money market, time, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers commercial loans, such as builder and developer, commercial and residential real estate investor, hotel/motel, wholesale and retail, agriculture, manufacturing, and other loans; consume loans, including residential mortgage, home equity, and others.

