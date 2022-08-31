Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 869 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 35,914 shares.The stock last traded at $489.50 and had previously closed at $488.47.
Coca-Cola Consolidated Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $524.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $516.22.
Coca-Cola Consolidated Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.34%.
About Coca-Cola Consolidated
Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, such as carbonated beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Coca-Cola Consolidated (COKE)
