Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) Shares Purchased by Invst LLC

Invst LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,725 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the quarter. Invst LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated were worth $1,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of COKE. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 416.7% during the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 62 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated during the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated during the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated during the first quarter worth approximately $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola Consolidated alerts:

Coca-Cola Consolidated Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of COKE stock traded down $4.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $483.59. 912 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,914. The business’s fifty day moving average is $524.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $516.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 12-month low of $378.15 and a 12-month high of $656.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 0.89.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Announces Dividend

Coca-Cola Consolidated Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 19th. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s payout ratio is currently 3.34%.

(Get Rating)

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, such as carbonated beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Consolidated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Consolidated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.