Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) Shares Bought by Invst LLC

Invst LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,725 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the quarter. Invst LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated were worth $1,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,907,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated during the 4th quarter valued at about $266,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 168.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,893,000 after acquiring an additional 8,007 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.11% of the company’s stock.

COKE traded down $4.88 on Wednesday, hitting $483.59. The company had a trading volume of 912 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,914. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 0.89. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 1 year low of $378.15 and a 1 year high of $656.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $524.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $516.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s payout ratio is 3.34%.

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, such as carbonated beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

