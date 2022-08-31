CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Short Interest Up 15.0% in August

CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,450,000 shares, a growth of 15.0% from the July 31st total of 3,870,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,810,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling at CMS Energy

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 736 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.77, for a total value of $49,878.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,543 shares in the company, valued at $3,018,679.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other CMS Energy news, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 736 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.77, for a total value of $49,878.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,543 shares in the company, valued at $3,018,679.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 1,267 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.44, for a total transaction of $87,980.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $945,772.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CMS Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,291,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,710,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,930 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in CMS Energy by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,773,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,132,206,000 after buying an additional 441,528 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in CMS Energy by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,252,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,097,061,000 after buying an additional 61,795 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in CMS Energy by 157.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,757,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $388,644,000 after buying an additional 3,519,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CMS Energy by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,465,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $354,614,000 after buying an additional 119,992 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Price Performance

CMS Energy Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:CMS traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $68.06. The stock had a trading volume of 2,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,774,474. CMS Energy has a twelve month low of $58.51 and a twelve month high of $73.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.82. The company has a market capitalization of $19.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.27.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be paid a $4.50 dividend. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 26.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. This is an increase from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is currently 40.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CMS Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

CMS Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.