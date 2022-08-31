CMS Energy Co. (CMS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $4.50 on October 1st

CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of 4.50 per share by the utilities provider on Saturday, October 1st. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 26.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46.

CMS Energy has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.8% per year over the last three years. CMS Energy has a payout ratio of 57.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect CMS Energy to earn $3.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.7%.

CMS Energy Stock Performance

NYSE CMS opened at $68.20 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.82. CMS Energy has a 1 year low of $58.51 and a 1 year high of $73.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Transactions at CMS Energy

A number of analysts have weighed in on CMS shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

In other news, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.77, for a total transaction of $49,878.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,018,679.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.77, for a total transaction of $49,878.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,543 shares in the company, valued at $3,018,679.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 1,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.44, for a total transaction of $87,980.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,620 shares in the company, valued at $945,772.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in CMS Energy by 38.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in CMS Energy by 606.5% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in CMS Energy in the first quarter valued at about $203,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CMS Energy in the first quarter valued at about $245,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in CMS Energy in the first quarter valued at about $262,000. 92.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

