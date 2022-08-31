CMS Energy Co. (CMS) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 2nd

CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of 4.50 per share by the utilities provider on Saturday, October 1st. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 26.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. This is an increase from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46.

CMS Energy has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.8% per year over the last three years. CMS Energy has a payout ratio of 57.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect CMS Energy to earn $3.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.7%.

Shares of NYSE CMS opened at $68.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.82. CMS Energy has a twelve month low of $58.51 and a twelve month high of $73.76.

In other CMS Energy news, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 1,267 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.44, for a total value of $87,980.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $945,772.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 736 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.77, for a total value of $49,878.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,543 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,018,679.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company's stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 38.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 606.5% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Institutional investors own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CMS shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CMS Energy from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on CMS Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on CMS Energy from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on CMS Energy from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.00.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

