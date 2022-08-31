Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) Shares Gap Up to $16.52

Shares of Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.52, but opened at $17.02. Clarus shares last traded at $16.56, with a volume of 10,105 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Clarus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Clarus from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Clarus to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Clarus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Clarus from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.20.

Get Clarus alerts:

Clarus Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $600.32 million, a PE ratio of 23.27, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.72.

Clarus Dividend Announcement

Clarus ( NASDAQ:CLAR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.07). Clarus had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 14.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Clarus Co. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Clarus’s payout ratio is currently 14.08%.

Insider Transactions at Clarus

In related news, Director Donald House sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total transaction of $282,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,236,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Clarus news, Director Michael A. Henning sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.56, for a total transaction of $714,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 142,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,069,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donald House sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total value of $282,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,236,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 24.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clarus

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clarus by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clarus by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 180,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,118,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Clarus by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clarus by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 38,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Clarus by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 27,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Clarus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Clarus Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the outdoor and consumer markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. Its Outdoor segment offers activity-based apparel, such as shells, insulation, midlayers, pants, and logowear; rock-climbing footwear and equipment, including carabiners, protection devices, harnesses, belay devices, helmets, and ice-climbing gears; technical backpacks and day packs; trekking poles; headlamps and lanterns; gloves and mittens; skincare and other products; and skis, ski poles, ski skins, and snow safety products, such as avalanche airbag systems, avalanche transceivers, shovels, and probes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clarus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.