Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Sells 55 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VGT. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 1,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 6,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,844,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 6,129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,808,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock traded down $1.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $351.35. The stock had a trading volume of 3,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 813,712. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $356.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $369.90. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $313.66 and a 52-week high of $467.06.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

