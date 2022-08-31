Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Sells 3,445 Shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 74,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,445 shares during the quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $1,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICLN. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 12,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 10,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Silver Lake Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 13,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank lifted its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 43,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 68,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ICLN traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.13. 119,966 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,741,003. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $16.34 and a 12-month high of $25.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.17.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a boost from iShares Global Clean Energy ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

