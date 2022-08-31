Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,578 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AGG. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,678,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,464,000 after buying an additional 1,731,859 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 35,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,065,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Capital One Financial Corp increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital One Financial Corp now owns 62,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,082,000 after buying an additional 14,962 shares during the period. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 354.9% during the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the period. 82.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGG traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $101.12. The stock had a trading volume of 93,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,836,283. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $98.86 and a twelve month high of $116.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.10.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

