Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Purchases Shares of 58,246 iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 58,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,842,000. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,083,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,157,000 after purchasing an additional 187,986 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,862,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,623,000 after purchasing an additional 90,344 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,116,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,194,000 after purchasing an additional 26,065 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,823,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,766,000 after purchasing an additional 136,311 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,282,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,784,000 after acquiring an additional 68,891 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

BATS QUAL traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $116.72. The company had a trading volume of 847,334 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $118.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.09. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63.

