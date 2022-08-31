Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Makes New Investment in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,000. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC owned about 0.09% of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REMX. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 47.5% in the first quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF in the first quarter worth about $118,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 518.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 116.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 2,106 shares during the period.

VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:REMX traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.76. 360 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 165,662. VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF has a 12-month low of $77.17 and a 12-month high of $127.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $91.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.80.

